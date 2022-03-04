I won't stop playing football because of heart defect - Sierra Leone's Alhaji Kamara

2 hours ago

Sierra Leonean striker Alhaji Kamara was diagnosed with a debilitating heart defect in 2016 and was later advised to stop playing football.

Fast forward the resilient striker now plays for Danish Superliga club Randers FC without any issues.

When Alhaji Kamara was 21 years old and played for IFK Norrköping , doctors discovered an unusual heart defect in the attacker.

The club then chose to stop the striker from playing and terminated their contract with him.

"It was a sad ending; the plan on my part was not to leave the club at that time. The sad thing is that the end was not good, there was no good farewell to a place and a club I have called my home", says Kamara to Fotbollskanalen .

But his career went on for Kamara, who is now 27 years old. Since the summer of 2019, he has been playing for Danish club Randers FC .

Despite the heart defect, he has no plans to end his career anytime soon.

"People do not stop flying because that risk exists and I will not stop playing football"

"We'll all die at some point. In Iraq today, people are dying and anyone can die in a plane crash or in a car crash. People do not stop flying because that risk exists and I will not stop playing football. If I had to die on the football field, it would not be so bad; it's still a place I love," concludes Kamara.