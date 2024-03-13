4 hours ago

Kwame Pianim, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has asked what the political philosophy of the party's 2024 presidential flagbearer is.

The respected economist said in an interview on TV3 that he would seek to know Mahamudu Bawumia's political philosophy in assessing why the vice president is seeking to become president in the first place.

Asked whether he would accept to join the Bawumia campaign ahead of the 2024 elections, he responded: "I will ask him, first of all, why do you want to become president of Ghana and he has to tell me, because I don't now his political philosophy.

"I know him as an economist, I don't know what he believes in. You know, the NPP, we believe in certain basic principles and I find out that even some of my cherished members pay lip service to private entrepreneurship and giving Ghanaians control of this economy and yet they are jealous of businessmen making money," he submitted.

Businessmen, he stressed, must be seen as doing national service by creating jobs, adding that it was "time to fund them with sovereign guarantees."

In the same interview, he dismissed as "fake news" reports that he had been appointed as an economic advisor to the Bawumia campaign manifesto team.

