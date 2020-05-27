2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak says he would be shocked if the test results of individual MPs were handed to parliament.

Speaking on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM, the Kumbungu lawmaker insisted that would’ve been a breach of doctor-patient privilege.

“I choose my words carefully; they may say about 3, 10, 100, or 200 have tested positive but in terms of mentioning names and giving full details of such persons, is not possible and I would be surprised if that happens.

He stressed: “I’m not sure Speaker would even demand the test results of individual members.”

His comment comes in the wake of the denial by the Public Affairs Directorate of parliament in relation to the reports of the two Parliamentarians and 13 staff that tested positive for Covid-19.

Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo on Wednesday discredited the report filed by Starrfm.com.gh that confirmed the news about the infections recorded in parliament.

According to her, the reports were false adding that results of Covid-19 tests conducted on the personnel had not been received at the time the website published the said story.

Commenting on the fallout from the widespread report, Mubarak argued that parliament had no business to make public individual members who have been infected by the virus or otherwise.

“Parliament cannot put out test results of individual members. It’s the individuals who on their own volition can decide to do that by themselves because this is strictly medical issue, and you understand that medical issues are between health professionals and their patients.

He noted that in his case, he decided to share his status publicly just to encourage Ghanaians that the disease is not a death sentence.