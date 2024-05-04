8 hours ago

Hopeson Adorye, Director of Special Duties for the Movement for Change, has stated that he would be a hypocrite to claim he is not bitter by the way the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has treated him.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on Friday, May 3, 2024, Adorye said he remains pained by being cast out of the party despite nearly going to jail for the NPP.

"If I tell you on this station that I am not bitter, then I am a hypocrite. I would be the biggest hypocrite in the country... Was it not in your studio that I sat and nearly got jailed because of the NPP? Am I a fool?

"I am not a hypocrite to deny that I am bitter... My death would have been a foolish one if I had died. You have to understand why sometimes we complain," he told Kwame Nkrumah Tikese.

Adorye was announced by the NPP as having renounced his membership following his endorsement of Alan Kyerematen's independent presidential candidacy.

According to him, he was treated badly by the party even before he was kicked out of the NPP.

He alleged that his association with Alan Kyerematen led to him being relieved of his duties as Deputy National Security Coordinator in charge of the VIP lounge at the Kotoka International Airport.