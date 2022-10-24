2 hours ago

Veteran gospel musician, Esther Smith, has disclosed why she left her marriage and travelled to Germany.

In an interview with YouTuber One Ghana TV, Esther disclosed she was abused in her marriage.

She added that her son was diagnosed with a hole in his heart during that period.

“You know, my child I gave birth to in Dutchland, some people turned it around and said I had given my child to another man, and the person perpetrating those lies was someone close to me. The person was creating an impression.

“My situation would have turned out just like the lady who died in Nigeria, Osinachi's death. So I had to quit. I had to quit because God has given us brains and sense. You have to apply it,” she divulged.

Esther also disclosed that when she left her marriage, her ex-husband made up stories that shocked her to the extent that she couldn't defend herself until this day.

“It is not about what people are saying or doing, but then you need to think and say, where are things headed? I think I can die. So you have to quit and if you quit, it won't make the person happy, so they will have to frame stories to tarnish your image when you know nothing about it. Since I am not good at talking too much, I had to keep quiet. That was what happened," she explained.

She added that God has favoured each and everybody with intelligence when confronted with difficulty, but not stay in it and endure.

The 'Onyame Ye Nyame' artiste in 2012 disclosed that her former husband, Rev. Ahenkan Bonsu, used her as a punching bag during their four years of marriage.

On April 8, 2022, Nigerian gospel artiste, Osinachi Nwachukwu, known for her popular song ‘Ekwueme’ passed on after her husband allegedly kicked her in the chest multiple times.