1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Bongo in the Upper East Region, Edward Bawa has indicated that if he had his way, he would have withdrawn the 2020 petition from court.

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama is in court to seek for re-run of the 2020 election because to him, no political party won the 2020 election.

However, John Dramani Mahama has lost all applications filed in the court including a petition to reopen his case to allow Jean Mensa testify for the elections which were run in 2020.

Reacting to this, Edward Bawa who has been frustrated by the court process believes it’s time to withdraw the case from the court because they will not get the Justice they are looking for.

To him, the lead Counsel for John Dramani Mahama, Tatsu Tsikata had made his case to the people of Ghana and they will be the best judges.

“If I had my own way, I would have directed Tsatsu and his team to on Monday withdraw from the case. He has successfully made our case to Ghanaians.“