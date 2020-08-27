3 hours ago

Veteran Legon Cities goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has made clear his intentions of becoming a coach or work in football when he finally hangs his gloves.

The former Ashanti Gold shot-stopper has had a glamorous career between the sticks for both club country.

He is a league winner with AshantiGold SC, and also kept post for Okwahu United before a sojourn abroad saw him play for South African giants Orlando Pirates and Nigeria’s Enyimba FC.

"When I finally hang my gloves, I will like to be a coach, a scout or a football administrator. I will always love to do something in football" he told Accra based Angel FM.

With the Black Stars, ‘Lion’ as Dauda is affectionately called featured at AFCON tournaments and was also a member of Ghana’s World Cup 2014 team.

With this wealth of experience, Fatau Dauda says he will welcome the idea of transitioning from the post to the touchline or any football related work.