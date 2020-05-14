13 minutes ago

Ghana and on loan Racing Club de Strasbourg striker Abdul Majeed Waris says he wants to further his education after hanging up his boots.

The 28 year old says that he has started a course in leadership and management but football has put the course in hold and will like to finish up.

According to the Ghanaian striker he would want to do a job in leadership management and also manage his investments.

"I’m taking a course which is based on a diploma in Leadership and Management, which is something I’m really interested in so I’m taking it very seriously,' he told Get French Football News.

"Yeah for sure, education is something I’m always very interested in, although I didn’t get time to finish with my college in the UK. It’s something I’m always looking at and looking into, trying to get some qualifications on the side.

"Looking at the leadership and management course this could probably be my job as well, maybe when I retire, and I can start to manage some of the things I have invested in too.

"That also could be leadership or it could be taking control of something and trying to make sure everything has a good plan as well. It’s very interesting leaving school and then coming back and just keeping yourself busy. It’s going very well, I’m very happy with my progress." he said.