Ghanaian songwriter, artist, music director and entrepreneur, Okyeame Kwame has disclosed that he would have tied the knot with Television Presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso also known as Delay if he hadn’t met his wife Annica Nsiah Appau.

According to the “Rap Doctor”, Delay is a very hardworking woman, intelligent and above all focused in life. He described Delay as one of the women in the country he respects because she is well behaved.

Okyeame Kwame also added that Delay is ambitious and uses her money wisely which makes him like her. He described Delay as a “marriage material” being the reasons why he would have loved to marry her if he hadn’t met his wife.

Okyeame Kwame made all this revelation on the Delay show.

The rapper has been married to his wife Annica Nsiah Appau since 2009 and have been blessed with two children; Sir Kwame Bota and Shanti Antwiwaa.

