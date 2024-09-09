7 hours ago

Affluent socialite and young millionaire, Ibrahim Daouda, popularly known as Ibrah One, has claimed to be the sole owner of an E-63 Mercedes Benz Final Edition in Ghana and possibly the entire African continent.

In an interview with Kofi TV, which was monitored by Puretvonline.com, Ibrah One revealed that he has significantly downsized his once-impressive fleet of luxury vehicles, opting to keep only two highly expensive cars.

He noted that the combined value of these cars is equivalent to around 13 Toyota Land Cruisers.

“I have only two cars at the moment, but the value of these two can buy about 12 or 13 Land Cruisers. The cars are quite expensive. It’s not just because I bought them brand new, but because they are limited editions. The car I drove to this interview, for instance, is an E-63 Mercedes-Benz Final Edition. No one else in Ghana has it,” Ibrah One stated.

He further disclosed that the car, which was manufactured in late 2023, is less than a year old. The import duty alone, he mentioned, costs a staggering 800,000 Ghana Cedis—enough to purchase two cars.

When asked if purchasing such expensive cars could be considered an investment, Ibrah One affirmed, explaining that certain car brands retain their value over time. “I choose brands that hold their value well. For instance, Mercedes is a good investment, and you might even make a profit if you sell it later. Brands like Rolls Royce and Ferrari are also good investments. BMW is decent, but its resale value can be inconsistent,” he explained.

Ibrahim One also shared that his love for cars started at a young age, recalling how he used to build toy cars out of milk cans. His passion led him to start driving at the age of 14, fueling a lifelong enthusiasm for luxury automobiles.