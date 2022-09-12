2 hours ago

Former PSV and Barcelona midfielder Ibrahim Afellay has heaped plaudits on Ajax and Ghana midfielder Kudus Mohammed for his impressive display.

The Ghanaian who started the season on the fringes of the first team at Ajax has been a delight to watch since being handed his first start in the Champions League win against Rangers where he scored and assisted another.

On Sunday, he grabbed a brace as Ajax walloped SC Cambuur 5-0 and also won the man of the match

"Ajax is currently lord and master in the Netherlands and above all its biggest opponent," Afellay concludes at Studio Voetbal.

'It was once again enjoyable. Of course, such an early lead helps when you play against a very organized Heerenveen.

"You can't ignore Kudus at the moment," the former player of PSV and FC Barcelona, ​​among others, is adamant.

“He played a great game against Glasgow. You can say: I can also play this position, but I think it is strong that he indicates that he is not a striker, referring to the words of Kudus after the Ajax Rangers," he added.