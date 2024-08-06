2 hours ago

Ghanaian goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad is on the brink of finalizing a move to Ethiopian Coffee FC, concluding an eight-year tenure with Asante Kotoko.

The 21-year-old shot-stopper has arrived in Addis Ababa to complete the transfer process.

Danlad is expected to undergo a medical examination on Monday before committing to a two-year contract with the Ethiopian club.

His transfer marks a significant step in his career as he seeks new challenges and opportunities to further his development.

Throughout his time with Asante Kotoko, Danlad made a notable impact, with 69 appearances in the Ghana Premier League.

He joined the club in 2016, initially on loan, and later cemented his place as the team's first-choice goalkeeper.

Despite his strong performances, he lost his starting role last season, leading to the decision not to renew his contract.

Danlad's move to Ethiopian Coffee FC brings a wealth of experience to his new club. He has been a key figure for Ghana at various youth levels, including playing a crucial role in the team that won the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in 2021.

Additionally, he was part of the Black Stars squad that competed in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

This new chapter in Danlad's career represents an opportunity for him to build on his achievements and solidify his reputation as one of Africa's top goalkeepers.