8 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman has revealed that he sought advice from fellow countryman Tariq Lamptey before making his move to Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion.

The two players became acquainted during their time together in the Black Stars camp for World Cup qualifiers, where Lamptey provided valuable insights about both the city and the club.

In an interview with TV3, Osman shared: "It was cool with him in the Black Stars camp... he has been telling me about the city and the club."

Osman is also excited to reunite with Simon Adingra, a former teammate from the Right to Dream Academy who now also plays for Brighton.

Reflecting on their shared past, Osman said: "It was only a few years ago when the two boys were walking the streets of the academy as young footballers with big dreams, and now they will be playing together at the same club."

Osman has kept in touch with Adingra, who has shared his positive experiences at Brighton.

Expressing his eagerness to connect with his old friend, Osman added: "I can't wait to connect with them at the club and get going."

The reunion with Adingra and the new environment at Brighton marks an exciting new chapter in Osman's career, and he is looking forward to the opportunities and experiences ahead.