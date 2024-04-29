1 hour ago

Ghanaian international Ibrahim Osman showcased his talent with a stellar performance, aiding FC Nordsjælland in securing a 1-1 draw against Brøndby IF in the Danish Superliga.

The Black Stars winger demonstrated his endurance, playing the entire duration of the match as his team battled their opponent on Sunday at the Right to Dream Park.

Brøndby broke the deadlock just before halftime, with Yuito Suzuki finding the net after an assist from Filip Bundgaard.

However, FC Nordsjælland mounted a strong second-half comeback, salvaging a crucial point against their formidable opponent in the 27th round fixture.

As the visitors seemed poised for victory and the three valuable points, Osman showcased his skill, providing a brilliant assist to Oliver Antman, who equalized for the home team.

Antman's goal in the 78th minute secured a well-deserved draw for FC Nordsjælland in the pivotal match.

Throughout the season, Ibrahim Osman has been a standout performer for FC Nordsjælland, contributing eight goals and six assists in 38 appearances across various competitions.

His impressive performances have garnered attention, leading to his impending move to the Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion, where he has already secured a contract.