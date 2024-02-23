2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman has reiterated that Belgian agent Mitch Bakkovens remains his representative amidst an ongoing dispute over his representation rights.

An issue has arisen regarding Osman's association with agents, with both Bakkovens and English agent Darryl Powell claiming exclusive rights to negotiate the 19-year-old's transfer deals.

Despite his move to Premier League club West Ham collapsing during the January transfer window due to this disagreement, Osman maintains confidence in Bakkovens as his legitimate agent.

"I remained composed," Osman informed Tipsbladet regarding the failed transfer to West Ham. "I was aware of who was handling negotiations, so I stayed calm. My team and I were fully informed and in control throughout. To the best of my knowledge, Mitch Bakkovens is my only agent."

Osman has already secured a transfer to English top-flight side Brighton & Hove Albion from FC Nordsjaelland, with the deal valid until June 2029.

However, a report from bold suggests that English agent Darryl Powell and his legal team have initiated legal proceedings against Osman regarding the transfer agreement with Brighton.

In the ongoing Danish Superliga 23/24 season, Osman has played in 17 games for FC Nordsjaelland, scoring once and providing four assists.

He is set to join Brighton in the summer of 2024 to embark on his journey with the Seagulls in the English top-flight.