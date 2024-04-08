3 hours ago

In a crucial Danish Superliga Championship clash, Black Stars newcomer Ibrahim Osman showcased his talent, scoring a crucial goal to help FC Nordsjaelland secure a vital 2-1 victory over FC Copenhagen at the Right to Dream Park.

The 19-year-old earned a spot in the starting lineup once again, playing as a center-forward, and made a significant impact on the game, lasting 88 minutes on the pitch.

Osman opened the scoring for FC Nordsjaelland in the 22nd minute, breaking the deadlock and setting the tone for his team's performance. Marcus Ingvartsen extended their lead just six minutes later.

Despite FC Copenhagen being awarded a penalty, Roony Bardghji's kick was saved, but they managed to pull one back just before halftime through Orri Oskarsson.

With his goal against FC Copenhagen, Osman's tally for the season now stands at six goals and five assists, totaling eleven goal involvements.

Looking ahead, Osman will aim to maintain his impressive form and secure a spot in the starting lineup as FC Nordsjaelland prepares to face AGF in the second leg of the Danish Cup semi-final on Thursday, April 11, 2024.