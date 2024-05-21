2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman marked his last game for FC Nordsjaelland with a goal, as his team played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against FC Midtjylland at the Right to Dream Park.

The 19-year-old opened the scoring early in the match, with Nordsjaelland taking a commanding three-goal lead within the first 35 minutes.

However, despite their strong start, Nordsjaelland could not maintain their advantage and ultimately settled for a draw in their match on Monday, May 20.

Following the game, Osman expressed his gratitude to the club and fans, posting on his Instagram Story, "Thank you Nordsjaelland."

This summer, Osman is set to join Brighton and Hove Albion in England, having agreed to a deal during the winter transfer window. He will begin pre-season training with his new club, aiming to make an impact in the Premier League.

Osman concluded the season impressively, scoring five goals and providing three assists in his last ten games. His performances have earned him a potential call-up to Ghana coach Otto Addo's squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.

Osman made his debut for the Ghana national team in March, appearing in a friendly against Nigeria in Morocco.

As he transitions to his new chapter with Brighton, the young winger's future looks promising both at the club and international levels.