6 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq has earned a spot in the Dutch Eredivisie Team of the Week following a standout performance for AZ Alkmaar in their commanding victory over Heerenveen.

Sadiq played a pivotal role in AZ’s 9-1 demolition, contributing a goal and two assists as the team secured the biggest win in European football over the weekend.

His impressive display caught the attention of football statistics company Whoscored, which rated him highly for his performance.

With a near-perfect score of 9.84, Sadiq ranked as the second-best player in the Eredivisie for the weekend, just behind his teammate Troy Parrot, who earned a perfect 10 after netting four goals.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian forward is enjoying a superb start to the season, playing a crucial role in AZ Alkmaar’s strong campaign.

He was joined by four of his teammates—Parrot, Seiya Maikuma, Sven Mijnans, and Ruben van Bommel—in the Eredivisie Team of the Week for matchday five.

Other notable names in the team include Groningen’s Marvin Peersman and Brynjolfur Willumsson Andersen, as well as PSV’s Olivier Boscagli and Ringo Meerveld from Willem II.

Sadiq also received recognition from Voetbal Zone and Voetbal Form, both of which included him in their Teams of the Week.