In a thrilling Swedish league encounter, Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq once again found the back of the net, helping his team BK Hacken to a crucial 4-2 win over Brommapojkarna on Saturday afternoon.

BK Hacken kept their hopes of clinching the league title alive with the home victory in their match-week 16 fixture at the Bravida Arena.

The 23-year-old showcased his brilliance by opening the scoring for BK Hacken with a composed finish just before halftime, breaking the deadlock after several earlier attempts had been unsuccessful.

In the 74th minute, Mikkel Rygaard doubled the lead for the Black and Yellow team. However, two quick goals from Oscar Pettersson and Nikola Vasic for Brommapojkarna in the 90th minute brought the score level at 2-2.

Nevertheless, Tunisian international Amor Layouni came to the rescue with two late goals, capitalizing on passes from Ola Kamara. This secured a vital 4-2 victory and three points for BK Hacken.

Ibrahim Sadiq, who had already made a significant impact in the game, was substituted after 62 minutes to make way for the two-goal hero, Amor Layouni.

Having recovered from a thigh injury, Sadiq has been in remarkable form, scoring four goals in six league appearances for BK Hacken this season. His contribution has been crucial to the team's success.