Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq scored for his side FC Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 draw game at home against AC Horsens in the Danish Superlig.

The pacy forward scored his sides second goal of the match as they settled for a draw in a pulsating game on Sunday.

AC Horsens opened the scores in the 16th minute through Louka Prip's penalty kick which was expertly converted.

The home side restored parity in the 27th minute as Magnus Kofod Anderson scored to make it 1-1 going into the break.

Just after recess the home side shot into the lead as Sadiq Ibrahim headed home FC Nordsjaelland second goal to make it 2-1 as they took the lead for the first time in the game through a Kamaldeen Sulemana cross.

With 20 minutes to go Jonas Thorsen levelled 2-2 for the away side as the match ended 2-2.