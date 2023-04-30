2 hours ago

BK Hacken’s Ghanaian striker, Ibrahim Sadiq, sat out of his team's match against IFK Varnamo, despite resuming training after an injury.

The 22-year-old could not make it to the matchday squad on Saturday.

Despite his absence, BK Hacken clinched a 3-1 victory over Varnamo at the Bravida Arena in the fifth week of the Swedish top-flight league.

Lars Olden Larsen opened the scoring for the hosts just ten minutes into the game, while Bénie Traoré doubled the lead on the stroke of halftime.

Mikkel Rygaard scored the third goal for Hacken in the 69th minute before Marco Bustos pulled one back for the visitors. The game ended with a 3-1 victory for BK Hacken.

Ibrahim Sadiq has only featured twice for Hacken in the Swedish league, scoring a goal in the process.