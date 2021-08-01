2 hours ago

Hearts Coach Samuel Boadu has named his starting line up to battle out with Medeama SC in the FA Cup semi-final this evening, leaving poster boy Ibrahim Salfu on the bench.

It is the third time the two teams are clashing in the Cup competition wit the Yellow and Mauves winning the previous two.

The Phobians are facing fellow Premier League outfit Medeama SC in the semis of the competition at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium tonight.

Hearts of Oak are aiming for double after clinching the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title to end their eleven-year trophy drought under Coach Samuel Boadu.

Boadu has handed starting berth to Isaac Mensah to pair with Daniel Afriyie Barnieh upfront following the absence of Kwadwo Obeng Junior.

Below is the Lineup

Richard Attah (GK)

Raddy Ovouka

Fatawu Mohammed

Robert Addo Sowah

Mohammed Alhassan

Caleb Amankwah

Benjamin Afutu Kotey

Frederick Ansah Botchway

Patrick Razak

Isaac Mensah

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh