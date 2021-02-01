12 minutes ago

AshantiGold SC have joined the tall list of clubs that are interested in signing Techiman Eleven Wonder's star man Salifu Ibrahim.

The player has been one of the star performers in this season's Ghana Premier League campaign after eleven round of matches.

Salifu Ibrahim has attracted a lot of admirers with Hearts of Oak, Kotoko, Karela United, Medeama among other clubs said to be interested in the midfield star.

The CEO of Ashantigold SC, Emmanuel Frimpong has not hidden his clubs admiration to sign the Eleven Wonders midfielder and confirms preliminary talks have began.

Salifu Ibrahim has been crowned man of the match five times outr of the ten games played so far this season and was in contention for the Ghana Premier League Player of the month December award which eventually went to Gladson Awako.

The former Unistar Academy player has made nine appearances so far this season scoring once and making three assists.

Speaking in an interview with Wontumi TV, the CEO of Ashantigold confirmed that they have held preliminary conversation with the player's club.

“He [Ibrahim Salifu] is a solid player, if he comes to Ashgold, it will be tough for our opponents. I have seen him and I was convinced on the very first day I saw him”, he said…

Asked whether AshantiGold Sporting Club have contacted Techiman Eleven Wonders for the services of the highly-rated midfielder, Emmanuel Frimpong said that, “it is a verbal conversation.” he confirmed.