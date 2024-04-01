1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak playmaker, Ibrahim Salifu, has expressed determination to rebound from their recent setback, assuring fans of a stronger performance in their upcoming match against Bibiani Goldstars.

The 'Phobians' suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat to league leaders Samartex FC in their last league outing, marking their first loss in the second round.

Turning their focus to the next fixture, Hearts of Oak engaged Krobo Mobilisation in a friendly match, securing an emphatic 5-1 victory as part of their preparations.

In a candid interview, Salifu acknowledged the team's failure to bring joy to their supporters but emphasized their unwavering commitment to return to winning ways.

"We will work hard to make our supporters smile. The result did not go as planned against Samartex, but once again, we felt the love from our fans. We will work hard to reciprocate that love."

Hearts of Oak's clash against Bibiani Goldstars is scheduled for Sunday, April 7, at the Accra Sports Stadium, where they aim to deliver a much-needed victory and reignite their title aspirations.