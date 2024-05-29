57 minutes ago

Cagliari midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana has received his maiden call-up to Ghana’s national team for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a solid campaign in the Italian Serie A, catching the eye of Black Stars coach Otto Addo, who included him in the 26-man squad for the crucial fixtures next month.

Sulemana showcased his talent by netting two goals in 21 appearances in the Serie A, demonstrating his prowess in midfield for Cagliari.

The squad boasts seasoned players such as Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, Alexander Djiku, and others. Additionally, Arsenal star Thomas Partey, Kamaldeen Sulemana of Southampton, and Fenerbahçe’s Alexander Djiku have all made their return to the team.

However, captain Andre Ayew has been omitted from the squad for the two vital assignments, despite his stellar performances in the recently concluded French Ligue 1 season.

Preparations for the World Cup qualifying matches will commence on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

Ghana will kick off their campaign against Mali on June 6 at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako before returning home to face the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10.

The Black Stars are determined to secure maximum points in both games after a somewhat sluggish start to the qualifiers last year.

Despite beginning with a win and a defeat, Ghana is currently in 4th place in Group I, ahead of the third and fourth matches.