8 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana played a pivotal role in Cagliari's crucial victory against Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium on Sunday, which ensured their survival in Serie A.

Sulemana's outstanding performance in midfield was instrumental as Claudio Ranieri's side secured a 2-0 win.

Sulemana, who played the entire match, showcased his skills and composure, controlling the tempo and breaking up Sassuolo's plays effectively.

His efforts helped Cagliari maintain a three-point cushion above the relegation zone, with a superior head-to-head record over their rivals.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who had previously faced a similar relegation battle during his loan spell at Hellas Verona—where he scored in the playoffs to help them avoid the drop—has made a significant impact in his first season with Cagliari.

Sulemana has featured in 20 league matches, scoring two goals for the Red and Blues.

With three years remaining on his contract, Sulemana is poised to be a key player for Cagliari in the coming seasons, contributing both defensively and offensively to the team's success.