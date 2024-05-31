3 hours ago

Ibrahim Sulemana has received his first call-up to the Black Stars as they prepare for their June World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The 20-year-old Cagliari midfielder earned his spot on the national team after an impressive Serie A campaign, where he made 21 appearances and scored two goals.

Sulemana's inclusion is part of head coach Otto Addo's efforts to revamp the team following recent international competition struggles.

He replaces Almeria's Idrissu Baba, who is sidelined with an injury sustained at the end of the Spanish season.

In addition to Sulemana, West Bromwich Albion forward Brandon Thomas-Asante also joins the national team for the first time.

The Black Stars are set to begin training on Friday in preparation for their trip to Bamako to face Mali on June 6.

Following this match, they will host the Central African Republic three days later as they continue their quest to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.