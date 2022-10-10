1 hour ago

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sulemana Karikari made his Italian Seri A debut on Sunday when his side Hellas Verona lost 2-1 to Salernitana.

The defensive midfielder came on in the 71s minute as a replacement for Miguel Veloso and eight minutes later was shown the yellow card.

Ibrahim Sulemana is the fourteenth player from Settore Giovanile to play in the first team starting from the 2019/20 season.

He has been turning heads with his impressive form for the Primavera side of Hellas Verona and was rewarded with a debut last Sunday.

The youngster like many Ghanaian players in Italy is on the stables of the famed Arthur Legacy Sports management.

Hellas Verona is 18th on the Serie A table with five points after nine games.

Hellas Verona will face AC Milan this weekend in Serie A.

VIDEO BELOW: