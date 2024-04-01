4 hours ago

Ghanaian youth international Ibrahim Sulemana made a triumphant return from injury, coming off the bench to score a crucial goal and salvage a 1-1 draw for Cagliari Calcio against Hellas Verona in the Italian Serie A on Monday afternoon.

Sulemana, who had been sidelined since February due to injury, wasted no time in making his mark upon his return to action. Introduced as a substitute in the 72nd minute, he needed just two minutes to deliver a perfect strike and secure a vital point for his team.

The match had initially seen Hellas Verona take the lead through Federico Bonazzoli's goal in the 30th minute.

However, Sulemana's timely intervention against his former club leveled the scoreline, showcasing his determination and talent in front of goal.

The budding defensive midfielder, a product of the EurAfrica Academy in Ghana, was signed by Cagliari Calcio from Hellas Verona in 2021 for a reported fee of four million euros.

His swift adaptation to his new club has seen him become an integral part of the team, with two goals now to his name in 14 appearances during his debut season.

Sulemana's return and impactful performance offer a promising sign for Cagliari Calcio as they navigate through the challenges of Serie A, highlighting his importance to the team's aspirations for the remainder of the season.