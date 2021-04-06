5 minutes ago

Ghana’s Black Stars B coach, Ibrahim Tanko has given a positive testimony on how football has helped many to make it in life, recounting on the "many opportunities" he has enjoyed from sports.

Sharing his thought to mark the UN International Day for Sports Development and Peace, he used himself as an evidence on how football impacted his life and career right from his birth place in Kumasi.

His remarks come in support of UN's position that "Sport has the power to change the world; it is a fundamental right, a powerful tool to strengthen social ties and promote sustainable development and peace and well as solidarity, and respect. "

The event which is celebrated annually on 6 April presents an opportunity to recognize the role that sport and physical activity plays in communities and in people’s lives across the world.

Ibrahim Tanko in an interview on Happy Sports with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9FM shared how sports has given a lot of opportunities to individuals and families that were in abject poverty to riches.

Tanko, who played in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund said: “Sports has given me a lot of opportunities. During our time we thought we were playing football for fun. But later we realized that it was going to help our careers.

“Sports has lifted a lot of people, families from poverty to riches. It has also united people including nations”

The former Black Stars deputy coach urged young footballers to be disciplined, take their education seriously and be prayerful which could help them in their careers.

What is the UN International day of Sports for Development and Peace?

Due to its vast reach, unparalleled popularity and foundation of positive values, sport is ideally positioned to contribute towards the United Nations’ objectives for development and peace.

To raise awareness of this potential, 6 April was declared as the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) by the UN General Assembly. The adoption of this Day signifies the increasing recognition by the UN of the positive influence that sport can have on the advancement of human rights, and social and economic development.

In its Resolution (A/RES/67/296) establishing the Day, the General Assembly

“invites States, the United Nations system and, in particular, the United Nations Office on Sport for Development and Peace, relevant international organizations, and international, regional and national sport organisations, civil society including, non-governmental organizations and the private sector, and all other relevant stakeholders to cooperate, observe and raise awareness of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.”

Many organizations of the UN system, including the International Forum on Sport, Peace and Development, organized jointly with the UN Office on Sport for Development and Peace, have already established partnerships with the International Olympic Committee.

The mission and role of the Committee, as set out in the Olympic Charter, are placing sport at the service of humankind and promoting a peaceful society and healthy lifestyles by associating sport with culture and education and safeguarding human dignity without any discrimination whatsoever.

The General Assembly also recognizes the role that the International Paralympic Committee plays in showcasing the achievements of athletes with an impairment to a global audience and in acting as a primary vehicle to change societal perceptions of disability sport