3 hours ago

Former Ghana International Ibrahim Tanko was made an assistant coach to the then Black Stars gaffer Kwasi Appiah after occupying a similar role at Cameroon under the tutelage of German coach Volker Finke.

In 2017 the former FC Cologne and Urawa Red Diamonds manager was appointed as the first assistant coach to Kwasi Appiah.

But after the 2019 AFCON tournament in Egypt where Ghana exited at the round of 16 stage, the former Borussia Dortmund player was shown the exit as the assistant coach of the Black Stars.

Reports in the local media indicated that the head coach Kwasi Appiah felt he was being sabotaged by his assistant hence his removal.

But in an interview with Angel TV, the former Black Stars coach says all the talk about him sabotaging his head coach was untrue and that Kwasi Appiah found out the truth later on.

"I don't know why Kwesi Appiah said that he couldn't work with me again but I have heard the rumors and the lies people have said about me," he said in an interview with Accra Angel TV.

"But Kwasi later got to know that the things he heard were not true but it's too late now and I have moved on from the issues,"

The 44-year-old trainer now sporting director of Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions FC was part of Ghana's technical team at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019, but left after the tournament.