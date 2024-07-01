8 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Zubairu has expressed his determination to help FK Partizan Belgrade break the dominance of their fierce rivals, Red Star Belgrade, after finalizing his transfer to the club.

The 20-year-old former King Faisal star has signed a four-year contract with Partizan, moving from Jedinstvo Ub.

Zubairu, who moved to Serbia in 2022, has rapidly risen through the ranks, becoming one of the standout talents in the league.

His impressive record of 13 goals and seven assists in 36 matches highlights his potential and effectiveness on the field.

Partizan has struggled to secure the league title in recent years due to Red Star's stronghold, with their rivals winning the championship for the past seven consecutive seasons.

However, Zubairu is confident that his arrival can help change that narrative.

"It is really a dream come true for me and I don't have enough words to describe it. Partizan is the best club in the country and I am more than delighted to wear the Black and White jersey and play in front of these amazing fans," Zubairu said after completing his move.

"I always work hard as a team player wherever I play. I came to work hard and help the team win trophies. I want my performance on the pitch to speak for me, not my words and promises."

Zubairu has been an avid follower of Partizan since his arrival in Serbia, admiring the club's matches and the passionate atmosphere created by the fans.

He emphasized his ambition to play in the Champions League, a dream achievable by winning the league title.

"I have been following Partizan since I came to Serbia. I watched their matches and I love the atmosphere at their matches.

As it is the dream of every young player, I want to play in the Champions League, and you can play in the competition if you win the Championship," he added.

Zubairu is set to join the team for pre-season training in Russia in the coming weeks, ready to contribute to Partizan's quest for success in the upcoming season.