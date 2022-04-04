5 hours ago

The Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICCAG) has organised a public lecture on measures that can be taken to revamp the economy.

The lecture, which came off on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, was on the theme “Fiscal Options for Stabilisation and Boosting the Ghanaian Economy”.

In his opening remarks, President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana Professor William Atulik indicated the need for Ghana to find fiscal options for solving the economic challenges that the country is currently facing.

The guest lecturer, Director of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) Professor Peter Quartey who admitted that the economy is facing difficulties proposed some fiscal options government may consider to put the economy back on track.

He indicated that the government’s decision to generate revenue domestically through the e-levy is a far better idea than going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

However, he called for a reduction of the 1.5% e-levy rate to 0.75% or 0.5%

Prof Quartey further called for investment in agriculture and manufacturing.

He says there is a need to invest in the agricultural value chain by adding value to exports.

Aside from admonishing government to instigate expenditure-cutting measures, Prof Quartey called for a review of all government’s flagship programmes.

Professor Quartey also lauded government’s decision to instigate expenditure cutting measures including the collection of property rates, prioritising ongoing projects over new ones, measures to eliminate ghost workers from the government payroll by the end of December, a 50% cut in fuel coupon allocation for all political appointees and heads of government effective April 2022.

Source: citifmonline