3 hours ago

Rapper Iceberg Slim has admitted that the reason for the breakup of the relationship he had with actress Juliet Ibrahim is because he cheated.

After their relationship ended, both celebrities took to social media to wash their dirty linens. However, none of them revealed the main cause of the split.

The silence on that aspect of their relationship has now been broken by Iceberg Slim who said "Na cheat I cheat, I no kill person"

He shared on Instastories: “Social media smh… I know I’ve fallen into the trap of having to explain or defend myself or tell ” my side’ of a story., when it was no ones business but mine and the person I was involved with. You’ll think you are doing what is right for the greater good, but again it is no ones business. These things will never leave the Internet…and they will forever be held over your head.. It is not worth it".

He added: I'll never downplay or try to justify what I did. I owned it and learned from it. For everyone that wants to bring it up everyday because there's nothing else to talk about".

Source: mynigeria.com