Presidential aspirant, Marricke Kofi Gane has criticised the 'grand' commissioning of ambulances by President Akufo-Addo.

He'd rather his father disowns him while alive or that his ghost slaps him if he tries any such thing when he becomes president.

The Nana Akufo-Addo administration, as part of its promises to Ghanaians, commissioned and distributed 307 ambulances for each constituency in Ghana.

The government organized a ceremony to mark the distribution of the ambulances but the ceremony has been condemned by some Ghanaians who think it is needless and a drain on the national purse.

Reacting to news of the President’s commissioning ceremony Marricke Kofi Gane who is aspiring to be the President of Ghana come January 7, 2021, said ” My very old father just asked me “so, when you become President, will you also do this pomp and pageantry just to make ambulances available to hospitals?”

My response: “Daa, if you are alive when I do such a thing, disown me. If you are gone by then, slap me from your grave.”

The distribution of one ambulance to each constituency was one of the promises of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) under the auspices of the Ministry of Special Development Initiate. These ambulances have come at a time where the country’s health system has been slow and will augment the current ambulances which according to reports are 55 in number.

