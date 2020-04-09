23 minutes ago

Ghanaian actor, comedian and politician, Seth Kwame Dzokoto, commonly known as Kwame Dzokoto, has emitted unprintable words to a fan for expressing an unfavourable opinion about one of his Facebook posts.

How is started

Kwame Dzokoto in a post on his Facebook page, eulogized an Adom TV newscaster, Maame Kyeraa Diamond, for changing the perception he had about TV local newscasters in the country.

According to Dzokoto, he stopped patronising local TV news in Ghana due to the exaggerations and antics the casters attache to the news while on set, admitting that the Adom TV's Kyeraa Diamond has proven him wrong by adding professionalism to her job.

"I decided to stop watching local TV news in Ghana because every presenter wants to add his or her emotions and antics to benefit the political party they trust to rule. Thanks to my COVID-19, I spotted a newscaster on Adom TV who say the news as it is and can be compared to any standard in the world. Thanks Kyeraa Diamond, I wish I know you in person like I will come personally. I know what you will go through from here without your notice, but I need to do this because we need to save this era. I once profess future of the Ghanaian movie and they didn't get me, but when it fell flat ...those doing part 1 and 2 and other stakeholders ...players, editors, writers, technical crews, marketers and all can't locate their ATM cards on their job. I celebrate you Kyeraa Diamond of Adom TV", he eulogized.

However, one of his followers identified as Obed Kwabena Bangdome posted a comment which was very unwelcoming by Dzokoto.

He wrote: "The same way we used to distaste the exaggeration in your alcoholic adverts. But we had to watch and listen to them like that. U see how painful it is watching or listening to something annoying?".

Reacting to the comment, the Tarkwa Nsuaem aspiring MP sounded very defensive and used all manner of unprintable words for his critic. After describing him as 'idiot', 'swine' and 'stupid', Dzokoto also sternly warned him never to mention his name on his lips or fingers.