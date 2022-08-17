1 hour ago

Former Black Stars and AS Roma midfielder Ahmed Apimah Barusso has cast doubts on Asamoah Gyan's quest to join the traveling party to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup as a player.

The 36-year-old striker has signaled his intent to be among Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which has drawn a lot of comments.

The 36-year-old striker has not been playing active football since departing Legon Cities in April 2021 but claims that he has not retired from active football.

Asamoah Gyan during his heydays played for the likes of Udinese, Rennes, Al Ain, and Shanghai SIPG among other clubs in a career spanning more than two decades.

Ex-Black Stars midfielder Ahmed Apimah Barusso in an interview with Happy FM says that Gyan is a good player but going to the World Cup would have been easier if he was actively playing.

"Asamoah Gyan is a good goal scorer but whether he should be taken to the World Cup is a tough question. If he was attached to a club and playing like Zlatan with AC Milan, maybe it would be easier."

The striker is the highest scoring African player at the FIFA World Cup with six goals having played in three editions in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

He is Ghana's record scorer with 51 goals in 109 matches and wants to remain in the game after his official retirement.

Asamoah Gyan recently launched his biography titled Legyandary which was well attended at the plush Kempinski Hotel- Accra.