3 hours ago

Former Black Stars player, Nii Odartey Lamptey, has added his voice to Asamoah Gyan’s calls on coach Otto Addo to add him to his 24 man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that the former Black Stars skipper is currently training hard to get a call up into Ghana's Senior National team ahead of the FIFA World Cup in December.

A lot of Ghanaians and football pundits believe that the former has come of age and should not be called to the team, whilst a few believe that he can perform better than any of the current Black Stars strikers and, therefore, should be given the nod.

Speaking to Odartey Lamptey in an exclusive interview over the weekend, the dribble magician (Odartey Lamptey) said, "Baby Jet Asamoah Gyan’s call up depends solely on the hands of Black Stars coach, Otto Addo.

According to him, Asamoah Gyan has done a lot for the country, so if the coach thinks he needs him, he has no problem with that, because it’s only Otto Addo who can take the final decision.



"Asamoah Gyan has done a lot for the nation, so if the Black Stars coach Otto Addo feels he needs him, why not?"

It's only the coach who can make the final decision. Otto Addo stated in an interview with MAK TV.