4 hours ago

IF Elfsborg has officially welcomed young Ghanaian center-back Rufai Mohammed to their ranks, announcing his signing from Inter Allies FC on a contract running through the 2028 season.

Expressing his delight, Rufai conveyed his excitement, stating, "I am very happy to be here. The people I have met in and around the team are amazing and very helpful."

Having previously trained with the U19 squad and featured in matches with the U21 team during a spring stint in 2023, Rufai expressed his strong desire to return and establish himself as a key figure at Elfsborg.

For Rufai, the environment at Elfsborg holds a sense of familiarity, as he reunites with fellow Ghanaian and childhood friend Jalal Abdullai.

Both players grew up together in the same village and received football education at Inter Allies' academy.

Reflecting on his past experiences, Rufai fondly recalled his time representing Ghana's national youth team, especially as captain during the WAFU tournament, where they secured a commendable third-place finish.

Describing himself as tall, strong, and defensively resolute, Rufai is eager to integrate into Elfsborg's first team, expressing his enthusiasm for contributing positively to the club's future endeavors.

With a forward-looking attitude, Rufai is poised to commence his journey with Elfsborg, aiming to make meaningful contributions both on and off the field.