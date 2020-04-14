2 hours ago

The CEO of Ghana Premier league side Eric Delali Senaya has called on government to extend a hand of support to football clubs as they are reeling from the impact of the COVID-19.

Football activities the world over has been put on ice as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and Ghana is no exception.

The Ghana Football Association has been in talks with the Ministry of Youth and Sports about a government stimulus package that seeks to alleviate business from the financial crunch and also help boost the economy.

Speaking in an interview he says" clubs are suffering since we depend on gate proceeds and also monies from sponsors but we know companies are currently struggling as a result of this pandemic"

"The little money we had left we paid our players for the month of March but If government does not come to our aid we can not pay the players for April"

"Government is doing well so far but in countries like Denmark and Sweden government are paying the wages of hourly workers"he said