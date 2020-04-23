28 minutes ago

Failed Ghana Football Association presidential aspirant Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer says that he will be placing undue pressure on current President of the GFA Kurt E.S Okraku should he announce his intentions of becoming the GFA President.

Wilfred Osei Palmer was gunning for the GFA presidential race but was disqualified at the death for failing integrity check by the Normalization Committee.

The President of division one league side Tema Youth has since taken the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) to repair his dented image.

Most analyst are of the view that Kurt's win in the marathon GFA Presidential election last year was made possible because Palmer was disqualified and his supporters were convinced to vote for the now GFA President.

“I am not thinking about it now [being the FA president]. The rank and file came to me previously to tell me that I have the qualities to become the president so if they tell me to stand again, I will do it.

“Another thing is, Kurt Okraku is already ruling. If I announce that I want to be FA President, it will put pressure on him.”

Disgruntled Osei Palmer has since engaged the GFA in a legal tussle at CAS to clear his name.

“The disqualification was far from fair that is why the case is at CAS. I sold a player outside the jurisdiction of Ghana. Joseph Paintsil was never a registered player under the jurisdiction of Ghana. He was never registered under Tema Youth. I had economic rights over him.” he added.