39 minutes ago

Veteran highlife musician, Kojo Antwi has revealed why he is extremely cautious on which artist he features on a song.

“I need to like you and study you for a while before accepting to work with you. For instance, with King Promise, I had studied the kind of songs he does and how respectful he was before deciding to jump on his song Bra and it’s the same for Stonebwoy. If I don’t like you, forget about working with me,” he said in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.

According to him, this strategy is to protect his brand which he took years to build.

“It took me a long time to build this brand and I have to protect it the best way I can. There are so many musicians knocking on my door for collaborations but I need to connect with them before the collaboration happens,” he explained.

Kojo Antwi is recently featured on Stonebwoy’s latest album titled “Angloga Junction”.