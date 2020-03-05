1 hour ago

Journalist Mohammed Amin Lamptey who was allegedly assaulted by Dreams FC President Jiji Allifo for criticizing GFA President Kurt Okraku has said that he would have kill Jiji if he has decided to fight with him.

According to Mr. Amin Lamptey, the incident happened when he decided to greet the President of Dreams FC Jiji Alifo on his way to buy ECG credit.

He said Mr. Jiji hurled insults at him about what he thinks are unfair criticism of his brother the GFA President Kurt ES Okraku by Amin Lamptey.

Amin Lamptey, a former TV host and PRO of Ghana Boxing Authority, says Jiji hit him with his mobile phone before raising him to the ground and hit him in the face countless times until he suffered bruises and sustained cuts on his forehead.

“I’d gone to purchase ECG credit when I saw Allifo so I went to greet him as brother. But, he refuted my words and opened attacks on me. He alleged that I’ve been taking money from people to attack the GFA President,” he said.

Mohammed Amin Lamptey, narrating the incident to Light FM said, “As he attempted fighting me, l told him we are friends who schooled together so he should forget but he decided to hit me on my forehead with his phone but I never responded because if I was to fight him, I would have killed him.”

In his assessment of the Kurt Okraku administration, he noted “There’s no hope in his administration, He is not good enough and the things currently happening is not the best for Ghana football.” Amin Lamptey told Light FM