Private legal practitioner and activist, Oliver Barker-Vormawor has shared his thoughts on the running mate selection for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as he reflects on the choice.

He believes that if he were in Dr. Bawumia's position, he would opt for the Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, as his running mate for the upcoming general elections.

He expressed a preference to avoid appointing any of the individuals currently being discussed in public circles as potential candidates for the role, prioritising his own peace of mind.

Barker-Vormawor noted that Oppong Nkrumah's standing in the country and political achievements make him a suitable candidate for running mate.

"If I were Bawumia, I would choose Konkrumah [Oppong Nkrumah] as my running mate. Stay as far away as possible from the other names," he posted on his X page.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bawumia is in the midst of selecting his running mate to join him on the NPP ticket for the 2024 general elections.

Among those speculated to be in contention for the running mate position are the Minister of Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh; Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare; and Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, among others.

Who Dr. Bawumia will ultimately choose as his running mate remains to be seen as the election draws nearer.

