3 hours ago

For many clubs in Europe, signing African players comes with some sort of palpitation as it is likely the player may leave for the African Cup of Nations which is played in January- February every two years.

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams on 6th July 2022 officially announced that his nationality switch to Ghana has been completed, and is ready to play for the Black Stars of Ghana despite turning down overtures from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the past.

The player in a recent interview with the BBC revealed that his club President Aitor Elizegi gave him his blessings because playing for Ghana made the striker happy but take that with a pinch of salt.

Bilbao ordinarily would have been happy if Inaki was playing for Spain just to avoid the distraction of leaving for the AFCON tournament every January.

But the player at 28 years old and with the Spanish ship having sailed his last chance saloon to play at the Mundial is with Ghana the country of his mother.

It must also be recognized that the African Cup is a problem because of its location on the calendar.

Something for which neither the footballers nor the countries are to blame.

It does not mean that missing in January or February is a nuisance for the clubs. Months in which, for example, the Copa del Rey is played almost all at once in Spain.

It is true that they are in the process of change and that the 2023 and 2025 editions were scheduled for the summer.

Although it is not easy and due to adverse weather conditions, the next tournament which was to be held in Ivory Coast in 2023 has been returned to the beginning of 2024.

If Inaki Williams had been at the African Cup in 2020, that extraordinary goal that gave Athletic the Super Cup against Barça would not have existed.

Last year he wouldn't have been able to play in the cup rounds against Real Madrid and the Catalans either. It is the cross both parties must bear.

That notwithstanding, the player's ambitions and aspiration is paramount as he has a life outside Athletic Bilbao and aspirations to be an International player.

If that cannot be realized with Spain the country of his birth, the chance to represent his motherland Ghana has been left ajar and pacy Inaki has jumped onboard en route to Qatar but the question still lingers that will he play at the AFCON and not buy all manner of excuses like those before him who were not born in Ghana but played for the Black Stars.

The decision corresponds exclusively to him and is understandable one hundred percent. Playing a World Cup, and what comes in the future, is a unique opportunity.

It is a train that Inaki with all his pace could not watch as it passes him as this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.