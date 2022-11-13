3 hours ago

The President of Division One League side Tema Youth, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer has revealed that if it were up to Black Stars head coach Otto Addo alone, Joseph Paintsil would have been in Qatar with the Black Stars.

He says that the coach sent the Genk player a message suggesting that he was not alone in making decisions on players who head to the World Cup.

GFA President Kurt Okraku has in the past revealed that they will not leave Black Stars call ups in the hands of only one person which is the coach.

‘' I’m sorry Joe, unfortunately, you do not make the 26-man squad; if it was up to me,I would have called you but I'm not the only one doing this (selection) “ This is what Otto Addo told Joseph Painstil according to Osei Kwaku Palmer in an interview on Pure Fm.

Paintsil was named in the provisional 55-man squad list that was released last Friday with the 26-man list expected to be announced by Friday as the tournament begins in 12 days' time in Qatar.

Information emanating from the player's camp is that he has been reliably informed that he has been dropped from the final 26-man squad list submitted to FIFA.

The winger is among the most in-form Ghanaian players currently playing in Europe but it appears Black Stars coach Otto Addo does not fancy him.

Paintsil was snubbed by Otto Addo in September when Ghana played two friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua which they lost 3-0 and won 1-0 respectively.

The former Tema Youth winger has six goals and seven assists in 13 games across all competitions this season for Genk.

He was among the shining light for the Black Stars at the 2021 AFCON where Ghana exited at the group stages.