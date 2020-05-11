41 minutes ago

Head coach of Ghana's Senior National team, Charles Kwablah Akonnor has revealed that his Black Stars door is still open for Besiktas star Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Boateng, 33, in a recent live chat revealed that he was unhappy with the way his stint with the national team ended and hinted he could return to the team for at least one more bow before hanging his boots.

“With the national team, I didn’t like the way it ended because they gave me so much. But you never know, maybe I can go back and play one more time again.” KP Boateng said.

However, Akonnor, responding to KP Boateng’s claim a separate interview with Joy Sports hinted that there could be a possible come back for the two-time world cup star once he speaks to the Ghana Football Association to sort out his suspension.

“If Kevin-Prince Boateng is available, why not? If he is doing well and actively playing, why not? I need to talk to the GFA about it [to sort out the suspension]. But he is welcome.” – says Akonnor

Boateng who is currently on loan at Besiktas from AC Fiorentina , has been out of the national team since 2014 after he was sacked from the Black Stars camp by then coach Kwasi Appiah during the World Cup in Brazil.