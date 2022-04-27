4 hours ago

Andrea Owusu, also known as Efia Odo, has been trending since the weekend for the attire she wore to her love Kwesi Arthur’s Son of Jacob album listening party, and she appears to be fed up with the attention. Rather than the media focusing on Kwesi Arthur’s record, she has become the focus of attention.

Efia Odo was photographed wearing a net-like garment that revealed her nipples. Her outfit attracted a lot of attention, and some people even called for her arrest.

However, yesterday, Ghanaian rapper, Emmanuel Kofi Botwe, made an assertion that instead of the media promoting Kwesi Arthur’s album, they are rather promoting Efia Od’s nipple. When she saw this tweet, the socialite raised in the United States replied that if she had known, she would have worn Kaba and Slit to the album listening.