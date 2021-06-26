59 minutes ago

John Dumelo is also an ardent fan of Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak

Award winning actor, politician and businessman John Dumelo has vowed to sweep the entire Accra Sports Stadium should Kotoko beat his beloved Accra Hearts of Oak.

Hearts will host their fierce rivals Asante Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League match day 31 tie at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With four matches to end the season there is still very little to separate the top two sides with Hearts of Oak leading the Ghana Premier League table with superior goal difference with both teams tied on 56 points.

The match is seen by many as the tie breaker with a lot a stake for any of the teams that end up losing on the day.

John Dumelo who is a staunch supporter of Accra Hearts of Oak says he will sweep the entire stadium should Kotoko beat Hearts on Sunday a tweet he has since deleted but not before we captured it.

A tweet by the Award-winning actor read: "If Kotoko wins the match, I will sweep the stadium."