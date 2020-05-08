1 hour ago

Coach of Kumasi based King Faisal, Slaviša Božičić says he is yearning for the Ghana Premier League to return ass he has sorted out his leaky defence that has ensured his team have been winless in the Ghana Premier League the whole season.

King Faisal until the league was halted are lying rock bottom on the Ghana Premier League log but their coach who plans a miracle escape wants the league season to resume as some European nations are about starting theirs.

He told Kumasi Fm, in an interview that he has solve the leaky defence with some experienced players.

“I have solved King Faisal’s defensive problems. We have registered good and experienced defenders, none is better than them. King Faisal is a strong team now”, the gaffer said.

Slaviša Božičić added, “I would like the league to continue. I have called my friends in Europe and every league is starting. If Europe is starting why not Ghana”.

It still remains unclear exactly what the GFA will do as they asked CAF for two more weeks when they requested for a decision about annulment or continuation.